Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:19
MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down slightly by 0.94 points to 1629.03.
Volume was 25.6 million lots worth RM13 million.
Losers outnumbered gainers 58 to 44.
