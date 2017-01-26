You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:21

23793682.11 (37019912) - 21_12_2015 - iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.390 point to 1684.850.

Volume was 63.07 million lots worth RM19.82 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 101 to 49.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening