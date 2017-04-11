You are here

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:18

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.360 point to 1739.350.

Volume was 82.34 million lots worth RM21.69 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 147 to 56.

Market voices on:

