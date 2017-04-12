You are here

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 09:21

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open flat on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.220 point to 1735.830.

Volume was 136.95 million lots worth RM32.18 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 142 to 68.

Market voices on:

