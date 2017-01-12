You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 09:20

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysia share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.42 points to 1,675.630.

Volume was 55.9 million lots worth RM18.8 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 130 to 30.

