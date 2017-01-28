You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:23
MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.350 points to 1695.640.
Volume was 65.85 million lots worth RM12.41 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 45.
