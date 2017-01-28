You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:23

23793682.11 (37019912) - 21_12_2015 - iseasbursa.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.350 points to 1695.640.

Volume was 65.85 million lots worth RM12.41 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 45.

