Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 9:23 AM

11878781_H789894.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.13 points to 1,717.36 as at 9.05am.

Volume was 115.07 million lots worth RM38.78 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 124 to 94.

