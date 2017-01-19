You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:18

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.71 points to 1666.90.

Volume was 54.6 million lots worth RM11.68 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 36.

