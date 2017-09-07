Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.44 points to 1,773.92.
Volume was 62.38 million lots worth RM17.5 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 126 to 35.
