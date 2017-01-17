You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 09:20

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up by 2.12 points to 1,660.96.

Volume was 99.2 million lots worth RM19.1 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 47.

