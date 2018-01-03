Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.09 points, or 0.17 per cent to 1785.79.
Volume was 122.8 million lots worth RM47.28 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 192 to 58.
