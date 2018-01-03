You are here

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 9:19 AM

MALAYSIA share prices open higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.09 points, or 0.17 per cent to 1785.79.

Volume was 122.8 million lots worth RM47.28 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 192 to 58.

Market voices on:
