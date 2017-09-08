Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.59 points to 1,782.39.
Volume was 142.2 million lots worth RM37.9 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 140 to 81.
