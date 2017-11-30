You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 9:25 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.59 points to 1,716.79 as at 9.03am.

Volume was 78.95 million lots worth RM41.14 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 120 to 87.

 

