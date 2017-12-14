Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.21 points to 1,737.45 as at 9.01am.
Volume was 70.45 million lots worth RM20.67 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 111 to 53.
