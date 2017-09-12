You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 09:21

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.05 points to 1,782.69.

Volume was 123.3 million lots worth RM37.8 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 173 to 50.

 

