Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 9:22 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.76 points to 1,846.18 as at 9.03am.

Volume was 63.52 million lots worth RM29.15 million.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 61.

