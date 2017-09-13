Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.24 points to 1,789.62.
Volume was 94.74 million lots worth RM17.23 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 113 to 47.
