Malaysia: Shares open slightly higher on Thursday
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:23
MALAYSIA share prices open slightly higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.120 points to 1647.990.
Volume was 91.17 million lots worth RM31.67 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 141 to 44.
