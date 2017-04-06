You are here
Malaysia: Shares open slightly lower on Thursday
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 09:21
MALAYSIA share prices open slightly lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.800 point to 1744.810.
Volume was 148.98 million lots worth RM58.69 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 193 to 70.
