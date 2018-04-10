You are here

Malaysia: Stock end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:40 PM

MALAYSIAN stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.27 points to 1,860.98.

Volume was 3.73 billion shares worth RM2.71 billion.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 955 to 221.

