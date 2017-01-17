You are here
Malaysia: Stocks end 13 points lower
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 17:26
Malaysian shares closed lower on Monday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slipping 13.66 points to 1,658.84.
Some 1.78 billion lots, valued at RM1.61 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 611 to 225.
