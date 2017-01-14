You are here

Malaysia: Stocks end lower

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:28

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MALAYSIAN shares closed lower on Friday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slipping 5.26 points to 1,672.50.

Some 2.21 billion lots, valued at RM1.9 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 464 to 327.

