You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks end lower

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:42

9-33327578 - 02_12_2014 - stmoney03.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysian shares closed lower on Friday, with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index losing 1.62 points to 1,664.89.

Some 1.58 billion lots, valued at RM1.59 billion, were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 428 to 300.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening