Malaysia: Stocks end the day higher

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 17:31

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Malaysian shares closed higher on Monday with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index gaining 6.42 points to 1,671.31.

Some 1.52 billion lots, valued at RM1.80 billion were traded. Losers outnumbered gainers 467 to 322.

