Malaysia: Stocks open lower on Tuesday
Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 9:22 AM
MALAYSIA share prices open lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.93 points, or 0.16 per cent to 1847.53.
Volume was 32.4 million lots worth RM12 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 63.
