You are here
Nikkei slips from 1-year high as trading thins ahead of holidays
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 14:26
[TOKYO] Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 per cent to 19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 per cent to 1,543.82.
REUTERS
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
10:24 pm
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait