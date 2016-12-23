You are here

Home > Stocks

Nikkei slips from 1-year high as trading thins ahead of holidays

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 14:26

nikkei.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 per cent to 19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 per cent to 1,543.82.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening