NATIONAL Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has emerged as a substantial shareholder of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) after its stake in the retail Reit crossed 5 per cent last week.

In a regulatory filing with the Singapore Exchange, CMT disclosed that NTUC's deemed stake went up from 4.9 per cent to 5.04 per cent on Jan 11 following the purchase of 5 million shares for S$10.07 million.

CMT units closed 0.5 cents lower at S$1.99 on Monday.