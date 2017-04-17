You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks at more than 1-week high, won firmer

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 15:03

2-41923269 - 16_03_2017 - SKOREA-STOCKS-FOREX.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won inched up on Monday as concerns over the US Treasury's currency report and geopolitical tensions with North Korea partly eased.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up half a per cent at 2,145.76 points before touching an over one-week high of 2,150.70 points.

The won was quoted at 1,137.7 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, rising 0.2 per cent compared with Friday's close of 1,140.0.

The US Treasury currency report released over the weekend kept South Korea on the monitoring list as it did last October.

Elsewhere, North Korea's missile launch failure calmed market worries over geopolitical risks in the region.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening