You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks edge up, Korean won muted; BOK holds rates steady

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 9:27 AM

BP_Kospi_120418_38.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index edged higher on Thursday. The Korean won held steady, while bond yields were unchanged.

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.5 per cent as expected, largely shrugged off by market players.

At 01.04GMT, the Kospi was up 6.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,450.77.

The won was quoted at 1,065.8 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,066.3.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066.2 per US dollar, down 0.04 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,050.1 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.04 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 0.9 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.49 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 133,358,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 415.

Foreigners were net buyers of 52,182 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 0.05 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 107.9.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.167 per cent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.17 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

Apr 12, 2018
SME

7 local businesses selected for SME accelerator programme in Singapore

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 18%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening