Seoul: Stocks end at 18-mth high; won slips

[SEOUL] South Korean shares finished at a nearly 18-month high on Wednesday, with massive purchases by foreign investors, who had anticipated strong fourth-quarter earnings data, giving a boost to the main board of the exchange.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.5 per cent at 2,075.17 points, its strongest since July 21, 2015.

The South Korean won was flat and stood at 1,196.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 per cent from Tuesday's close of 1,194.6.

REUTERS