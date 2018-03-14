You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall, snapping 4-day gaining streak; won hits near 7-week high

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 3:52 PM

file6uv8oplnoxtpx4914ur.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index nudged down on Wednesday, as profit-taking by foreign and institutional investors weighed. The Korean won gained on the local platform to close at a seven-week high, while bond yields fell.

At 0630 GMT, the benchmark index was down 8.41 points or 0.34 per cent at 2,486.08. The won was quoted at 1,064.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,067.5. The currency ended trade at its highest closing level since Jan 26.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.47 per US dollar, up 0.23 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,053.9 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.71 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session lower. Japanese stocks weakened 0.87 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI is up around 1.1 per cent so far this year, and has risen 2.64 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session was 357,035,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 324.

Foreigners were net sellers of 129,556 million won worth of shares. The US dollar has fallen 0.27 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan 14, and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.1 point to 107.8.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.277 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.30 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening