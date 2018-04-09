You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks firm on local institutions' purchases; won rises

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 9:58 AM

file6ubw9lebeqp164h232o6.jpg
South Korea's Kospi stock index and won edged higher on Monday, while bond yields also rose.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index and won edged higher on Monday, while bond yields also rose.

At 01.18 GMT, the Kospi was up 9.78 points or 0.40 per cent at 2,439.36. The benchmark index fell early in the session as Wall Street slumped on Friday on heightened fears of a US-China trade war, but recovered on stock purchases by local institutions and individual investors.

The won was quoted at 1,067.8 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,069.6.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,067.9 per US dollar, up 0.17 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,053.25 per US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session in losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.14 per cent.

The Kospi is down about 1.5 per cent so far this year, and up 0.63 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 124,120,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 304.

Foreigners were net sellers of 15,061 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 0.14 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 107.87.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.184 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.16 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
5 Trump: 'We've already lost the trade war'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

prs.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

file6xfn3mf81ua1f33kq1th.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

Apr 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LTC Corp, Keppel, Asti, Alliance Mineral, Perennial, Sinopipe

file6ydqch69aoiumr6516i.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m acquisition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening