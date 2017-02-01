You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise, won pares gains as US dollar recovers

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 16:10

8_21828840.11 (38748072) - 17_06_2016.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won pared gains on Wednesday as the US dollar rebounded in the global market on higher demand.

Onshore trade of the won concluded at 1,158.1 to the US dollar, up 0.3 per cent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,162.1.

South Korean shares rose on local institutional buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 0.6 per cent at 2,080.48 points.

Domestic institutions bought a net 55.4 billion won (S$67.789 million) worth of Kospi shares, while foreign investors sold a net 11.9 billion won.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
3 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening