You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise; won strengthens to 2-1/2-yr high

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 3:21 PM

file6wxjzekd4ty602eai1p.jpg
PHOTO: NYT

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index advanced on Wednesday. The Korean won rose and bond yields climbed.

At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.81 points or 0.39 per cent at 2,540.51. The won was quoted at 1,089.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the highest since May 19, 2015. It was 0.62 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,095.8. The currency's strong trend is expected to persist for a while as many traders are betting on strong foreign demand for local equities.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.97 per US dollar, up 0.2 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,085.44 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.54 per cent, after US stocks put on a strong performance overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.48 per cent. The KOSPI is up around 24.9 per cent so far this year, and 3.98 per cent higher in the previous 30 days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 477,887,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 341.

Foreigners were net buyers of 40,038 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 9.83 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,088.31 per dollar on Nov 22, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan 3, 2017. In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 107.94.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.48 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.47 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.171 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.16 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening