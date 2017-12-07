You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks skid to 2-month low; won steady

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 3:26 PM

BP_KOSPI_011217_64.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won held steady in the local platform while bond yields rose.

At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.39 points or 0.50 per cent at 2,461.98. The benchmark index finished trade at two-month low weighed by US policy risks, leading foreign investors to become big net sellers.

The won was quoted at 1,093.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,093.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.61 per US dollar, up 0.03 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,087.55 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.08 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 1.45 per cent.

The KOSPI is up around 22.1 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.73 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 396,854,000 shares, and 169 of the 875 traded isssues advanced. Foreigners were net sellers of 466,025 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 9.41 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on Nov 29, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan 3, 2017.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 108.25.

The Korean three-month certificate of deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.091 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 per cent.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
4 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
5 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments: EIU report

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Technology

Germany-based speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening