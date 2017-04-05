Seoul: Stocks steady ahead of earnings, Trump-Xi meeting

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were subdued on Wednesday as market players awaited first-quarter corporate earnings and a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,160.85 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,161.10.

The South Korean won slumped on increased dollar demand as offshore investors continued to dump local equities.

The won was quoted at 1,124.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 per cent from Tuesday's close of 1,121.9.

REUTERS