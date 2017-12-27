You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks turn up; won hovers at over 2-1/2-year high

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 3:18 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won edged up on the local platfrom and bond yields climbed. At 0632 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.33 points or 0.38 per cent at 2,436.67, bouncing from earlier losses on late-afternoon bargin-hunting.

The won was quoted at 1,074.1 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,076.1. The currency is up for the third consecutive session, hovering at more than 2-1/2-year highs.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,072.5 per US dollar, up 0.24 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it changed hands at 1,066.5 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33 per cent, looking past losses in US stocks the previous session. Japanese stocks rose 0.08 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI is up around 19.8 per cent so far this year, and down by 4.07 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 191,010,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 374. Foreigners were net sellers of 109,320 million won worth of shares.

The U.S dollar has fallen 11.09 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,074.06 per dollar on Dec 27, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan 3, 2017.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 107.86. The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent, unmoved from its previous close, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.147 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 per cent.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening