You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks waver despite steel rally; won extends losses

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 3:34 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended slightly weaker on Tuesday and the won skidded as investors turned cautious ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.1 per cent at 2,416.05 points, despite strong gains in shares of steel and carmakers.

Foreign investors stepped up their share selling, trimming portfolios by a net 143.7 billion won (S$171.3 million), as many took profits from the Kospi's gain in the previous session. The index rose 1.4 per cent on Monday, ending at a six-week high.

The won was pressured by the foreign selloff in local equities as well as caution ahead of the two-day Fed meeting which begins later on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,131.3 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 per cent from Monday's close of 1,126.6.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening