Seoul: Stocks, won dip to near 1-mth low on geopolitical jitters

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 16:19

South Korean shares and the won both stooped to near one-month lows on Monday, pressured by rising geopolitical risks from North Korea's advancing weapons programme.
PHOTO: EPA

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 per cent at 2,133.32 points.

The won was quoted at 1,142.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 per cent from Friday's close of 1,134.5.

Both touched their lowest intraday levels since March 15.

REUTERS

