Seoul: Stocks, won fall to 4-week lows on North Korea escalation fears

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won weakened to about four-week lows on Tuesday on worries that North Korea could conduct another missile or nuclear test within days, even as a US Navy strike group steamed toward the area.

South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned of the risk of "greater provocations" by the North and ordered the military to intensify monitoring activities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 per cent at 2,123.85 points, the weakest since March 13.

The won fell 0.3 per cent at 1,145.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared to Monday's close of 1,142.2. It was the lowest closing level since March 14.

