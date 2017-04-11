You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won fall to 4-week lows on North Korea escalation fears

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 15:36

30119626 - 03_12_2013 - FOREX4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won weakened to about four-week lows on Tuesday on worries that North Korea could conduct another missile or nuclear test within days, even as a US Navy strike group steamed toward the area.

South Korea's acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn warned of the risk of "greater provocations" by the North and ordered the military to intensify monitoring activities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 per cent at 2,123.85 points, the weakest since March 13.

The won fell 0.3 per cent at 1,145.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared to Monday's close of 1,142.2. It was the lowest closing level since March 14.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening