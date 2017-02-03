Seoul: Stocks, won hold steady; US data awaited

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won were little changed on Friday, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of employment data from the United States later in the global day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 0.1 per cent at 2,073.16 points.

The won was quoted at 1,147.6 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 per cent compared to Thursday's close of 1,146.8.

South Korean shares ended the week down 0.5 per cent, while the won gained just over 1 per cent. The local currency marked a fifth straight week of gain.

Offshore investors sold a net 111.2 billion won (S$135.8 million) worth of Kospi shares on Friday.

