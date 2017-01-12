You are here

Seoul: Won ends at 1-month high, stocks extend rally

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 15:50

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won finished at a one-month high on Thursday as the dollar sagged after incoming US president Donald Trump's news conference ended with little clarity on his economic policies, weighing on the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,184.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.0 per cent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,196.4. It was the highest close since December 15, 2016.

South Korean shares extended their rally with the help of Samsung Electronics, which rose more than 1 per cent to mark another record high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 per cent at 2,087.14 points.

REUTERS

