You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won firms as North Korea tensions appear to ease, stocks fall

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 14:58

30119624 - 03_12_2013 - FOREX4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday as worries over North Korea eased after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis vowed to work with China to calm tensions on the peninsula.

The won was quoted at 1,140.2 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 per cent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,142.4.

South Korean shares weakened in line with falls in global stock markets, with selling by foreign investors adding to the pressure.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.5 per cent at 2,138.40 points.

Foreign investors dumped a net 236.6 billion won (S$289.3 million) worth of Kospi shares for the day.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 New COE quota to expand 20%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening