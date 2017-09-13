You are here

Seoul: Won flat, shares slip as North Korea concerns continue to weigh

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 15:01

[SEOUL] The South Korean won did not move and shares inched down on Wednesday, in spite of records overnight on Wall Street, as some concerns lingered about tensions between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea remained defiant over new UN sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a US invasion.

The won was quoted at 1,128.5 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.2 per cent at 2,360.18 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 28.4 billion won (S$33.91 million) of Kospi shares on Tuesday.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
