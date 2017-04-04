You are here

Seoul: Won, shares end stronger on upbeat March exports data

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 15:17

PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] The South Korean won ended higher on Monday with sentiment lifted by news of strong exports in March and on the dollar's continuing weakness.

The won was quoted at 1,115.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.28 per cent versus Friday's close of 1,118.4.

It was the strongest closing level since 1,114.2 per dollar seen on March 29.

South Korea's trade data for March published at the weekend showed shipments rose for a fifth straight month, while imports surged at the fastest pace in more than five years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.34 per cent at 2,167.51 points, supported by tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics , up 0.58 per cent and 1.18 per cent each.

REUTERS

