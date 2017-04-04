You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won slumps to near 2-week low, stocks edge down

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 14:58

30119626 - 03_12_2013 - FOREX4.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won ended near a two-week low on Tuesday as risk-off sentiment rose following a suicide bombing in Russia, while investors awaited US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting later this week.

The won was quoted at 1,121.9 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 per cent compared to Monday's close of 1,115.3. It was the weakest closing level since March 24.

South Korean shares edged down as selling by foreign investors accelerated.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.3 per cent at 2,161.10 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 101.8 billion won (S$126.795 million) worth of Kospi shares.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening