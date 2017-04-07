Seoul: Won, stocks end at 3-wk lows after US missile strikes on Syria

[SEOUL] South Korean won and shares edged down to over three-week closing lows on Friday as US missile strikes against a Syrian airbase dented risk-appetite broadly.

The won was quoted at 1,134.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 per cent compared to Thursday's close of 1,133.2. It was the won's weakest closing level since March 15.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 per cent at 2,151.73 points, the lowest since March 16.

The local currency and the stock market both ended the week down. The won snapped three consecutive weeks of gains, falling 1.4 per cent for the week while equities lost 0.4 per cent.

