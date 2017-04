[SEOUL] The South Korean won and shares recovered on Wednesday from a six-day decline as investor risk appetite appeared to recover slightly.

The won was quoted at 1,141.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 per cent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,145.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 per cent at 2,128.81 points.

