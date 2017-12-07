You are here

Home > Stocks

SGX proposes tweaks to strengthen disclosure rules

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 5:12 PM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

SINGAPORE'S bourse operator has zoomed in on the weak points in disclosure requirements under listing rules and proposed refinements that could improve transparency and accountability of companies.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has suggested three areas in which the tweaks will be made - secondary fund-raising, interested person transactions as well as significant transactions and loans.

Under secondary fundraising, the SGX has proposed that listed companies provide additional upfront and prominent report on the discount, ratio and other principal terms for rights issues.

Listed entities should also issue a directors' statement on why the rights issue is in the best interest of the issuer and the basis for it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They should also declare the use of proceeds and intended use of unutilised amount if a rights issue takes place within a year of another fundraising, suggested the SGX.

The SGX has recommended that interested person transactions (IPT) that are under S$100,000 to no longer be exempted from announcements or shareholder vote, in addition to greater notice on the nature of the relationship with the interested person.

The bourse operator is also suggesting that the relevant director, chief executive or controlling shareholder of the issuer who will be covered by the IPT mandate, be identified.

In terms of significant transactions and loans, the SGX is proposing additional disclosures for loans that are not part of the issuer's ordinary course of business.

It wants companies to explain why no valuation was done for an acquisition or disposal of assets that is a major transaction. The exception will be if the transaction involved shares.

The SGX is also suggesting the appointment of a competent and independent valuer for significant asset disposals.

Tan Boon Gin, CEO of Singapore Exchange Regulation said: "We are proposing to recalibrate the disclosure regime using a risk-based approach following extensive engagements with investors, companies, and other stakeholders. The additional disclosures we are proposing address key areas of concern of the market and the exchange."

The public can submit feedback on the proposed listing rule changes till Jan 12, 2018.

If adopted, the SGX said that it expects to implement the changes in 2018.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
4 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
5 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments: EIU report

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening