[SHANGHAI] Chinese shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning as investors remained cautious near the year end, dealers said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.18 points, to 3,117.39.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.03 per cent, or 0.69 points, to 1,977.68.

Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

AFP